The Denver Nuggets have had an up and down start to the 2024-25 season, currently sitting at 10-7 after a road win over the Utah Jazz. Nikola Jokic has been playing at an MVP level through the season's first four weeks, but Denver has also dealt with some injury absences as well as the repercussions of recent free agency departures.

One of those injuries has been one to power forward Aaron Gordon, who has been out since early November with a calf injury. However, the Nuggets recently got some optimistic news regarding his status.

“The Denver Nuggets have upgraded PF Aaron Gordon (calf) to doubtful for Sunday's matchup in LA,” reported Law Murray of The Athletic on X.

Murray added that Peyton Watson (adductor) is probable.

Aaron Gordon last played on November 4 and had gotten off to arguably the best start to a season of his career prior to the injury.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have been a mixed bag overall so far this year. They've had some wildly frustrating losses, including a recent home demolition at the hands of the New York Knicks, but have also looked wildly impressive at times, most notably in a road destruction of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets have been relying on Herculean stat lines on a nightly basis so far this year from Nikola Jokic in order to keep pace in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

The Nuggets will be back in the City of Angels Sunday night and looking to take down a Clippers squad that has held its own in the injury absence of Kawhi Leonard so far this year. It will be the Nuggets' first time playing in the newly opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

The game between the Nuggets and Clippers is slated to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.