The Denver Nuggets head to the Midwest to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Nuggets-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Cavaliers Odds

Denver Nuggets: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +146

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The only reason you need to bet on the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic. Jokic is having an another MVP season heading up to this point. He is averaging 30.1 points per game, 13.0 rebounds, and 10.4. All of those numbers lead the team. Jokic is also shooting 56.4 percent from the field while hitting 52.2 percent from beyond the arc. He is a top player in the NBA, and he will always give the Nuggets a chance to win the game.

Because of Jokic, the Nuggets are fifth in the NBA in scoring. They also have the fourth-highest field goal percentage in the NBA, and the fourth-highest three-point percentage. Along with that, the Nuggets get to the free throw line the most as they attempt 25.4 per game. The Cavaliers are a good defensive team, but the Nuggets are not an easy team to contain. If Denver plays as they have been, they will have a great chance to win.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA according to record. They had back-to-back losses against the Atlanta Hawks, which was unexpected. However, they have bounced back with a great win over the Boston Celtics, and a blowout win against the Washington Wizards. Cleveland has been able to play some great basketball this season, and if they continue that in this game, the Nuggets will be in trouble.

Cleveland is the best offensive team in the NBA, which is why they are 19-3. They lead the NBA with 121.8 points per game, and they are the only team to shoot over 50 percent from the field. Along with that, the Cavaliers are the only team to make over 40 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. The Nuggets allow opponents to shoot a decently high percentage, so the Cavaliers should be able to have a good offensive game Thursday night.

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.3 points per game, which leads the team. It is also 16th-most in the NBA. Along with Mitchell, Even Mobley averages 17.8 points per game and 9.3 rebounds. Mobley shoots 54.3 percent from the field, as well, which is top-20 in the NBA. These two players are the key for the Cavaliers. With those two, Darius Garland is expected to play after having an injury scare. The Cavaliers have great players, and they give them a chance to win any game they play this season.

Final Nuggets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This should be a really solid game. The Nuggets are a good team, but that is all because of Jokic. The Cavaliers have a few different players that can do some damage, and their defense is respectable. I do think the Cavaliers will come out on top Thursday night. Because the spread is not so big, I will take the Cavaliers to cover the spread.

Final Nuggets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -3.5 (-112)