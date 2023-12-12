Bulls guard Alex Caruso is in danger of missing Tuesday night's game against the Nuggets due to an ankle injury.

The Chicago Bulls began the year 5-14, but they have since won four of their last five games to spark a little bit of momentum. On Tuesday night, the Bulls have a chance to pick up a huge win over the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, but they may need to do so without one of their key performers. Already without Zach LaVine due to a foot injury, the Bulls are in danger of being without Alex Caruso after the defensive-minded guard appeared on the team's injury report. Caruso, who missed Chicago's last game in Milwaukee, has been dealing with an ankle sprain. This has left everyone asking: Is Alex Caruso playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?

Alex Caruso's injury status vs. Nuggets

Alex Caruso is one of the most impactful players on the Bulls' roster. He may not be a flashy scorer like Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan, but Caruso is one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA. Named to the All-Defensive team for the first time in his career last season, Caruso makes a much bigger impact than many would imagine.

Going up against the Nuggets on Tuesday night, the Bulls are going to need all the help they can get, especially since they just played on Monday night, falling 133-129 in overtime to the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso did not play in this game due to his ankle sprain and he remains questionable to play against Denver due to the same ailment.

In a total of 20 games this season, Caruso has averaged a career-high 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. He has also shot 53.6 percent from the floor and 46.4 percent from three-point range.

The Bulls have been a disaster so far this season, which had led to a lot of trade rumors surrounding the team. LaVine has been a hot name on the trade block, as has Caruso. However, the Bulls have not shown a willingness to trade the 29-year-old guard to this point.

Should Caruso be unable to play on Tuesday night, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu will once again be the focal points in the Bulls' backcourt. White is coming off of a game in which he played 45 total minutes, registering 33 points and six made triples.

So, when it comes to the question of if Alex Caruso is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, the answer remains to be determined. The Bulls will provide an update on the guard's status closer to the start of the game.