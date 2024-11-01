The Charlotte Hornets are home to host the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Brandon Miller is on the injury report alongside Mark Wiliams. Miller is questionable, while Williams is sidelined with a strained left foot tendon. Brandon Miller, meanwhile, is dealing with a strained left glute. Here's everything we know about Brandon Miller's injury and playing status tonight vs. the Celtics.

Brandon Miller's injury status vs. the Celtics

Given that Brandon Miller's status on the injury report is questionable, the assumption is that he will be a game-time decision. Miller initially suffered the injury during the Hornets' 110-105 victory at Houston to open the season. The second-year guard played just 11 minutes before the injury occurred. Before their 125-120 loss against the Atlanta Hawks, the Hornets said that Miller would be evaluated in a week, meaning the high-scoring guard was expected to sit out at least three games.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, averaged 17.3 points and 4.3 rebounds as a rookie. He looked strong in the preseason, recording three straight 20-point games. It wasn't just preseason, as he had even begun the Hornets regular season on a positive note with a poster dunk and an and-one three-pointer before suffering the glute injury.

Only time will tell when Miller will return to game action, but he will be vital to the Hornets' success when he does. Charlotte has missed his ability to shoot and score the ball. The Hornets went 1-2 in the games that Miller was unavailable. But with him possibly back in the lineup, it should only add to this team's shooting and scoring, which poured in 20 threes and 138 points on Wednesday night.

Miller has high expectations, and his possible return couldn't come at a better time. The Hornets have tough contests against Boston on back-to-back nights and against Minnesota next week. Miller will return to the court if all goes well at shootaround and pregame warmups on Friday. Look for the 21-year-old to get into a rhythm quickly for the Hornets since Charlotte heavily relies on his scoring prowess.

The Hornets need all the firepower they can get to keep up with the Celtics. Boston is led by Jayson Tatum, who has been hot out of the gates. Tatum is averaging 30.2 points per game, the fifth-best in the league. The Celtics are 4-1 and have the fourth-best net rating in the season’s early goings. The only loss came in their last game, a contest against the Indiana Pacers that went into overtime.