Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the driving force behind the Milwaukee Bucks turning around their season. Once 2-8, the Bucks have moved to 12-11 overall, using the NBA Cup as a springboard to finding success. After going 4-0 in group play, the Bucks are now set to host the Orlando Magic in Tuesday night's quarterfinals matchup. However, Antetokounmpo finds himself on the injury report with ongoing knee soreness.

Over the last several games, Giannis has appeared on the Bucks' injury report with what is being labeled as right patella tendinopathy. While he has played in each of Milwaukee's last five games, Antetokounmpo did miss a matchup with the Miami Heat on Nov. 26 due to swelling in his left knee.

With the Bucks star being on the injury report, many are now asking: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Magic in Tuesday night's NBA Cup quarterfinal game?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Magic

There is no reason to believe that Giannis is going to be missing this massive NBA Cup game with a trip to Las Vegas on the line. The Bucks and head coach Doc Rivers have made it clear that they want to win the whole tournament, and a win over the Magic on Tuesday puts this team two wins away from doing so.

As far as Antetokounmpo's injury goes, he is currently listed as probable with his right knee issue. This was the same status Antetokounmpo held going into each of the team's previous few games.

In a total of 21 games, Giannis has solidified himself firmly in the MVP conversation next to Nikola Jokic. The two-time MVP is leading the league with 32.5 points per game, and he is also averaging 11.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the floor. Antetokounmpo is the driving force of the Bucks' offense, which is why his presence is so important.

Should Antetokounmpo be forced to miss this game by some chance, it will be Taurean Prince and Bobby Portis who see their roles increase. Prince has been having a terrific start to the year in Milwaukee, as he currently leads the league in three-point shooting percentage at 54.2 percent.

So, when it comes to whether Giannis will play in Tuesday night's NBA Cup quarterfinal game in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo will undoubtedly be on the court barring some unforeseen circumstances.