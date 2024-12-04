Don't look now, but the Milwaukee Bucks have climbed all the way up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference after their seventh straight win on Tuesday, defeating the Detroit Pistons 128-107 in their NBA Cup matchup. Moreover, with the win, the Bucks have clinched East: Group B, thanks to Damian Lillard's 27 points, on shooting splits of 9-17 from the field and 5-11 from three. After the win, Doc Rivers wants to push his team all the way in the NBA Cup.

“They put a tournament in front of us, and we want to win it,” Rivers said in his postgame press conference, via the NBA on X, formerly Twitter.

Bucks reverse their fortunes

Before clinching their group in the NBA Cup against the Pistons, the Bucks' 2-8 start called into question Doc Rivers' coaching, the chemistry between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, and the team's roster construction.

Some analysts even called for the front office to blow the team up and trade Giannis for a major haul of assets and draft capital. However, the Bucks somehow figured things out and went on a tear, winning seven straight games to improve to 11-9 and fifth in the East.

While it remains unclear whether they can continue this run, they have indeed found something to build on for the future, namely strong play from Giannis and Lillard.

Moreover, their young players like AJ Green and Andre Jackson have flourished in their supporting roles behind the main guys, while the team also waits for Khris Middleton to complete his injury recovery.

Despite already receiving medical clearance, Middleton still needs to finish his ramp-up process before returning to the court, which should add another scoring threat to the main duo.

As constructed, the Bucks have rightly surrounded Giannis with snipers–Lillard, new signing Taurean Prince, Brook Lopez, Gary Trent, Jr.–effectively freeing him to attack the paint whenever he wants.

Hot offense

The goal with this roster was making opponents pick their poison: either let the Greek Freak score 45 while locking down the three-point line, or the reverse, build a wall in the paint to keep him out while daring the shooters to punish the defense.

Still, any good defensive team can figure this team out in a seven-game playoff series, but at this point of the season, Giannis and company have become the hottest team in the league after leaning on their hybrid offensive attack.

What's troubling for opponents, though, is the Freak's improvement as a mid-range shooter.

Shooting a respectable 48.1% from the mid-range, he might have acquired a new weapon to break whatever scheme opposing defenses throw at him.