The Milwaukee Bucks have been pretty underwhelming since claiming the NBA Cup, as they have won only two of their last five games. This is in large part because Giannis Antetokounmpo has only played in one game due to an illness he's been battling. As a result, the Bucks superstar has missed four straight games.

Once again, Antetokounmpo finds himself on Milwaukee's injury report ahead of the team's final game before the calendar flips to 2025. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bucks will face the Indiana Pacers, a team that shared many battles with the Bucks during the 2023-24 season. Between Giannis' career-high 64-point night against the Pacers last year and constant altercations breaking out on the court, these two teams share a lot of history. That is why the Bucks will need their superstar healthy and on the court.

This has led many fans to ask the question, “Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. the Pacers?”

Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update

As of Tuesday morning, Giannis finds himself listed as questionable to play against the Pacers with what is being labeled as a non-COVID illness. Both Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been sick since their NBA Cup championship, yet Lillard recently returned to the court in the Bucks' previous game against the Chicago Bulls.

In a total of 35 minutes against Chicago, Lillard registered 29 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. However, the Bulls defeated the Bucks 116-111, moving Milwaukee to 16-14 overall this season.

Despite losing back-to-back games, the Bucks still find themselves above the play-in region of the Eastern Conference standings, but the Atlanta Hawks have jumped them for the 5-seed in the conference. Heading into the new year, Milwaukee would love nothing more than to start stringing together some wins, especially since each of their next four opponents, including Indiana, own a sub-.500 record.

There is a chance Antetokounmpo plays on Tuesday against the Pacers, as he participated in the team's practice on Monday. Should the Bucks superstar miss yet another game, it will be Bobby Portis who continues to see an elevated role. Over the last four games, Portis has averaged 21.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor.

With or without Giannis, Portis will continue to hold a significant role in the Bucks' frontcourt.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing on Tuesday before the start of 2025, the Bucks will provide a further update before tip-off in the afternoon.