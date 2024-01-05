The Bulls star has missed the last 17 games for Chicago.

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Bulls star Zach LaVine hasn't played since November 30th with a right foot inflammation. However, there are signs that he could return against the Hornets as he is listed as questionable on the injury report. With that said, will Zach LaVine finally make his Bulls return tonight versus the Hornets?

Zach LaVine injury status vs. Hornets

There has been speculation over the last couple of days that Zach LaVine could make his long-awaited return against the Hornets on Friday. With LaVine being upgraded to questionable, there is a good chance Bulls fans could see him back on the court after missing the last 17 games.

Chicago has played much better basketball in LaVine's absence compared to the last time he was on the floor. The Bulls went 10-7 in his absence and the offense has looked crisper with more ball movement and better decision-making.

Nonetheless, the two-time All-Star's return should give the Bulls another dynamic scorer and creator who could put up 25 or more points on any given night. However, LaVine hasn't played like an All-Star this season. In 18 appearances so far, he is averaging just 21.0 points on 44.3 percent field goal shooting and 33.6 percent three-point shooting.

LaVine has been engulfed in trade rumors for much of the season with Chicago looking ready to kickstart a fire sale by the deadline. Several teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Sacramento Kings have been identified as potential landing spots for the Bulls star. With the trade deadline looming, LaVine could very well be entering the final stretch of his Bulls tenure.