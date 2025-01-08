Could former Divas Champion Niki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia) be preparing for a WWE return after attending Monday Night RAW's Netflix premiere? The Bella Twins seem bound to return to WWE someday.

Speaking to Getty Images at the RAW on Netflix, Bella was asked if the Bella Twins were ever going to come back to WWE. She replied, “I just may be here looking at my competition, so stay tuned.”

Unfortunately, it does not look like Nikki's sister, Brie Bella, attended the WWE RAW premiere on Netflix. Still, she could be scouting out the competition, as she said.

It has been a long time since the Bella Twins have appeared in WWE. They both competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Brie was the first one to go into the match, entering in the 19th spot. She lasted nearly 20 minutes and eliminated three Superstars.

Nikki could enter the match five slots later at number 24. While she eliminated two Superstars, she was ultimately eliminated by her sister. However, this never led to a feud or anything else from the Bella Twins.

Who are Nikki and Brie Bella ahead of potential WWE return?

The Bella Twins joined WWE in 2007 and competed in the developmental Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) brand. They were promoted to the main roster the following year.

During their careers, they were involved in several high-profile feuds. Nikki had the better singles career. She won the Divas Championship from AJ Lee at the 2014 Survivor Series PLE.

She would go on to hold the championship for 301 days. That surpassed Lee's previous record of 295 days as Divas. She dropped it to Charlotte Flair at Night of Champions in September 2015.

The Bella Twins briefly left WWE from 2012-13. They competed on the independent wrestling circuit during that period before eventually rejoining WWE in 2013.

In 2014, the Bella Twins feuded against each other. Nikki turned on Brie at SummerSlam, which resulted in them having a match at Hell in a Cell.

While with WWE, the Bella Twins were the faces of their reality TV series, Total Divas, from 2013to 19. They got their own spin-off, Total Bellas, which aired from 2016 to 21. Nikki is one of the hosts of Barmageddon.

Since leaving WWE in 2023, they have embarked on new ventures. They now go by their maiden names as the Garcia Twins. They also host the Nikki & Brie Show.

We will see if the Bella Twins ever decide to return to WWE. There is a whole new wave of Superstars for them to face if they decide to come back. With the Royal Rumble less than a month away, don't count out a surprise appearance.