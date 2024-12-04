Following her split from Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Garcia has spoken out about it.

During the December 2, 2024, episode of the Nikki & Brie podcast, co-hosted with her sister, Brie Garcia, Nikki discussed the “really tough” split. She first thanked her family, friends, co-workers, and others who have reached out during this period.

“The past few months, I disconnected from social media, from the world. I just knew that I needed to disconnect because first things first, I'm a mom, and my son's protection is the most important,” Garcia said. “So I was going to do whatever it took for that, most importantly, and then just needing space, for healing, for facing trauma, head on, all of that. So it's been tough. It's been really tough. I've been heartbroken, sad.”

She also continued by talking about how she has processed the split. Garcia noted that she “never saw any of it coming,” especially how it ended. As a result, it has “been a struggle.”

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's split

The split of Garcia and Chigvintsev came after the latter was arrested in August 2024 on felony domestic violence charges. This came after a fight between him and Garcia. Their son, Matteo, was present for the fight, which occurred at their Napa, California, home.

While Chigvintsev did not get criminally charged, Garcia subsequently filed for divorce from him. Judging by her latest comments, it sounds like Garcia is still dealing with the ramifications of this.

Chigvintsev is best known for his role on Dancing with the Stars. In Season 25, he was paired with Garcia. While they did not win, the two began dating.

They later got engaged in 2019 before getting married in August 2022. Chigvintsev and Garcia remained together for about two years before their divorce.

Garcia is best known for her time in WWE as Nikki Bella. She was a part of the Bella Twins tag team along with her sister, Brie. They made their WWE main roster debut in 2008.

Their first stint in the company lasted until 2012. They then returned to WWE in 2013, becoming one of the faces of their reality TV series, Total Divas.

Garcia was also a successful solo star. She had a record-breaking Diva's Championship reign of over 300 days before losing it to Charlotte Flair.

The Bella Twins have since retired from WWE. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 and have made a few appearances in the company since.