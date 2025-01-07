Despite past differences, former WWE star Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia) attended Monday Night RAW's premiere on Netflix at the Intuit Dome.

Netflix posted a video of Bella when she hit the red carpet before the show began. She wore red and white pants and top to the event. However, her sister, Brie Bella, seemingly did not attend.

Additionally, WWE showed Bella during RAW as well. While they were showing current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakkker and Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, they then cut to Bella. She did her signature entrance twirl.

It was somewhat surprising to see Bella at the RAW premiere. Previously, WWE has seemingly snubbed the Bella Twins since they left the company. One notable example is when WWE commentator Micael Cole was promoting USA Network's Barmageddon, which Bella hosts with Blake Shelton.

However, Bella was not mentioned when the show was mentioned. Before moving to Netflix, RAW was on USA Network, so they would occasionally promote other shows on the channel. Bella called it “disappointing” that her name was not mentioned.

Still, it looks like WWE and Bella have let bygones be bygones. Perhaps this opens the door for both Brie and Nikki Bella to come back for appearances like this.

Brie and Nikki Bella's WWE career

The Bella Twins started their wrestling careers in 2007. They started out in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) before jumping to the main roster in 2008.

They joined the main roster during the Divas era of women's wrestling. However, they were both successful in their own right. Nikki Bella won the Divas Championship from Eve Torres and held it for 70 days.

After leaving the company in 2012, they briefly wrestled on the independent circuit. The Bellas then returned to WWE in March 2013 and became a fixture of the company's new reality TV series, Total Divas.

Later in her career, Bella had a record-breaking Divas Championship reign. She held the title for over 300 days, passing AJ Lee's previous record of 295 days, before losing it to Charlotte Flair.

The Bella Twins then became ambassadors for WWE later in their career. Their last televised match was at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE. The sisters competed in the women's battle royal.

Together, the Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. The twins are three-time Divas Champions and have also won several Slammy Awards.