Jamal Murray is one of the key pieces in the Denver Nuggets’ rotation. In fact, he was the main guard that helped the Nuggets become the 2022-23 NBA champions.

While he has struggled from injuries as of late, Murray has successfully completed his comeback from a serious ACL injury he suffered back in the 2021-22 season. All his success has helped Murray amass a net worth of $25 million.

But while we know Murray’s basketball career is on the rise, it seems like his life on the court has been mysterious, including his dating life. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Jamal Murray’s girlfriend Harper Hempel.

Who is Harper Hempel?

Jamal Murray’s girlfriend is Harper Hempel. Harper Hempel was born on Aug. 31, 1997, in Union, Ky. She attended Larry A. Ryle High School.

Here, Hemel also started her amateur volleyball career. She wrapped up her high-school stint with Team Leadership Awards and district MVP honors in 2011. For her efforts, Hempel was a three-time All-State player by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association.

After graduating from high school, Hempel decided to attend the Gatton School of Business at the University of Kentucky and majored in marketing and digital media. At the same time, Hempel also decided to play for the Kentucky women’s volleyball team.

Harper Hempel plays volleyball for Kentucky

Hempel reportedly suited up for the Wildcats in 2016. During that year, Hempel accumulated a total of 46 assists during the season.

In fact, she registered a career-high 45 assists in the game against Marquette University alone. Another memorable game for Hempel was when she tallied a career-high five digs in a game against the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

Harper Hempel’s career as a social media manager

After graduating with a degree in marketing and digital media, Hempel eventually pursued a career as a social media manager. She works as a Social Media Community Manager for Fact & Fiction. Fact & Fiction is a company that helps other firms improve their brandings.

On the other hand, Hempel also works for social marketing agency All Social Jessie. Here, she serves as the agency’s Social Media Marketing Manager.

Harper Hempel’s career as a photographer

Aside from being a social media manager, Hempel is also an avid photographer. In fact, she founded her own photography company called Harper Hempel Photography.

As seen on her Instagram account, Hempel has captured plenty of her clients’ memories behind the camera. These memories include family birthday celebrations, weddings, parties, and etc.

In her website, Hempel explained more about her firm’s goals by saying “I enjoy capturing special moments in personalized sessions with individuals and groups. My specialties include senior pictures, family portraits, couples, kids, and groups of friends.”

Harper Hempel’s relationship with Jamal Murray

Murray and Hempel met back in college when they both attended Kentucky. Afterwards, Hempel seemed to be supportive of Murray’s NBA career, while she also accomplished plenty of things in her own career as a photographer and social media manager. Given that Murray and Hempel prefer to keep their lives private, little to no information is known about their relationship.

However, in 2018, Hempel did share her skills behind the camera by featuring Murray doing a confident jumper that awfully missed.

Jamal Murray auditioning for the Meme Team 😅 (via @harperhempel) pic.twitter.com/vRFyIoeEML — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2018

Leaked explicit video

Although Murray and Hempel have been private about their relationship, things ultimately went south after Murray claimed his phone was hacked. In 2021, the hacker seemed to have gained control of the NBA champion’s Instagram account.

But even worse, a sexually explicit video featuring Hempel and Murray was posted on his Instagram story without their consent, according to a report by Heavy. The leaked video ultimately threw fans into a frenzy for the wrong reasons.

Since then, both Murray and Hempel have apologized to the public, after they were both at the center of controversy. Furthermore, the couple also pleaded to sports fans to delete the video.

On Twitter, Murray posted, “First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks.” In the same platform, Hempel whose account is now deactivated said “If you have the video please delete it.”

Fortunately, the chaos eventually dissolved for the couple. Although there have also been rumors that Murray and Hempel have gone their separate ways since then, no official source has yet to confirm the status of their relationship. However, there are rumors that both Murray and Hempel are no longer together, given that the latter was in Italy while Murray celebrated after capturing his first NBA championship.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jamal Murray’s girlfriend Harper Hempel.