In their third straight home game, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. Anthony Davis tops the Lakers' injury report, which also includes Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt, among others. Davis is probable with a plantar fasciitis injury that has plagued him throughout the early portion of 2024-2025. Here is everything we know about Davis' injury and current status against the Nuggets.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Nuggets

With Davis' probable status on the injury report, his presence on the list is likely more of a formality due to his nagging issue. As of gameday morning, expect the 31-year-old two-way star to suit up and lead the Lakers' frontcourt against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

While Davis has spent a good portion of the season on the injury report, he has only missed one game thus far in 2024-2025. He has been dealing with plantar fasciitis, a common foot issue that tends to linger, for over a year. While serious cases of plantar fasciitis can require surgery, the most common recommendation is rest, which Davis obviously does not get much of during an 82-game season.

Davis' foot has not seemed to bother him too much in his 13th season, as he maintains averages of 31.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. In the Lakers' last outing, ‘AD' posted a team-high 39 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in a losing effort against the Orlando Magic. Davis has been Los Angeles' leading scorer in nine of their first 15 games. He has also topped 30 points in nine of his 14 outings.

Davis is the only member of the Lakers on the injury report who is expected to play against the Nuggets. Hayes, Wood and Vanderbilt are all listed as out with respective injuries. Bronny James and Quincy Olivari are also unavailable for the game with additional injuries.

If Davis experiences a setback and is forced to sit, Christian Koloko figures to be the next man up in the middle. The absences of Hayes and Wood leave the Lakers particularly thin at center, especially if Davis joins them in street clothes. However, expect Davis to play through his plantar fasciitis on national television against the Nuggets.