Officially, the Memphis Grizzlies have listed Ja Morant as questionable to play in Wednesday’s crucial Game 2 encounter against the Los Angeles Lakers. Morant re-aggravated his hand injury late in Game 1, and with the Grizzlies facing a 0-1 deficit in this first-round NBA Playoffs series, you can be sure that they will do everything they can to get Ja ready for Game 2.

Unfortunately for Memphis, ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski’s most recent update does not bode well for Morant’s playing status for Wednesday night. According to Woj, he doesn’t believe the Grizzlies point guard will be available for Game 2:

“I do not sense a great deal of optimism around this Grizzlies team that Ja Morant will be ready to play in Game 2,” Woj said. “But they’ve not ruled him out. They’re going to take it up until tomorrow. I certainly think this is a team, an organization, preparing for the very real possibility (that) they’re going to have to try to even this series without Ja Morant in Game 2.”

Woj points out that with Game 3 not scheduled until Saturday, Ja Morant will have more time to heal up his sore right hand if he sits out Wednesday’s clash. This would be the most logical option for the Grizzlies, who obviously don’t want their star to force himself and further risk an even more serious injury.

Nevertheless, it will also depend on Memphis’ confidence in their ability to beat the Lakers without Ja in the mix. Losing both games at home would be a real disaster for them, and they obviously don’t want to head to Hollywood down 0-2.