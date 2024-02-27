Paolo Banchero recently participated in his first All-Star Game due to the fact that he has had a tremendous second season with the Orlando Magic. The 21-year-old has been his team's best scoring weapon all season, and Banchero is a main reason why the Magic find themselves in a position to possibly make the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season. On Tuesday night, Orlando will have yet another chance to move up the Eastern Conference standings when they host the Brooklyn Nets. However, Banchero's status for this game is up in the air due to the forward dealing with an illness. This has led many to ask the question: Is Paolo Banchero playing vs. the Nets on Tuesday night?
Paolo Banchero's injury status vs. Nets
Banchero has played in 57 total games this season, recently missing his first game of the season on Sunday due to an illness. This is something that the young forward has been dealing with since he got back from All-Star Weekend. Now, his status for Tuesday night's game against the Nets is in question, as Banchero is currently listed as questionable to play on the team's injury report.
Whether or not Banchero is able to take the floor is a decision that the team won't be making until right before tip-off on Tuesday night, as he is a true game-time decision, according to Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel.
The former first overall pick played against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the team's first game back from the All-Star break despite his illness, and then he played again on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons. In this game, Banchero hit what would be the game-winning jumper with 0.1 seconds remaining in the game to give the Magic a two-point lead. He then hit one free throw after being fouled on the shot to put the icing on top of the cake.
Unfortunately, Banchero was unable to play in the team's most recent game against the Hawks, a game they lost 109-92 in Atlanta. If Banchero is unable to play on Tuesday night, the Magic will likely once again have Goga Bitadze start in the frontcourt alongside Wendell Carter Jr. Veteran Joe Ingles and Caleb Houstan would also see their respective roles increase off the bench should Banchero be ruled out.
In a total of 57 games this season, the Magic All-Star has averaged 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor. It would be awfully hard for the team to replicate his offensive production should he be ruled out against Brooklyn.
So, when it comes to the question of whether Paolo Banchero is playing vs. the Nets, the answer will be determined right before the game begins.