Paolo Banchero is having a stellar season and proved he's a franchise player after hitting a crazy game-winner on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the Orlando Magic are going to be without him on Sunday for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.
Banchero will miss Sunday night's game due to illness, according to the Magic's PR team. It will be the first game this season Orlando will be without their superstar forward.
“INJURY UPDATE: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero will not play tonight at Atlanta due to an illness. It will be the first game that Banchero has missed this season.”
It's unfortunate Banchero won't be available to play against the Hawks after he proved to be the difference-maker against the Detroit Pistons. Atlanta has a much better team than Detroit. So, it'll be interesting to see how the Magic adjust without Paolo Banchero in the lineup. We should expect to see Jonathan Isaac, Moritz Wagner, and Joe Ingles receive extra playing time on Sunday night.
Paolo Banchero will surely be missed for this game. He's shown some improvement this season after winning Rookie of the Year last year. He's currently averaging 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. His efforts have helped the Magic remain in the playoff race, as they currently reside in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
It'll be difficult to replace his production on the court, as he's proven to be a franchise player for the Magic. With that said, make sure to tune into the game at 7 P.M. Eastern.