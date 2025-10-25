Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky was asked how he viewed the Minnesota Vikings' recent 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and his response did not disappoint.

“I think this is the most disappointing roster in football right now,” Orlovsky said of the loss. “This is an organization that this offseason spent the 2nd-most free agent money in the NFL. This was a roster that was built in many of our eyes to be quarterback independent. One, this offensive line cannot protect on a consistent basis at all. Two, this run defense has been run all over this season. It happened again. The Chargers came out and were just like ‘Here's a three tight end run game. Stop it.'”

He went on to say that, despite what many think, Carson Wentz is not the problem in Minnesota. “Anybody who wants to tell me Carson Wentz is the issue right now in Minnesota, we can have a conversation, and I'll tell you you're out of your mind,” he said.

Wentz has started five games this season for the Vikings, his most since 2022. With Week 1 starter JJ McCarthy expected to return in Week 9, this could spell the end of Wentz's time as a starter in the Land of a Thousand Lakes. With just six touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 40.6 quarterback rating, it hasn't been the best of showings for the former second overall pick.

According to Orlovsky, however, it hasn't been entirely Wentz's fault. The offensive line has given up 4 sacks per game, the third-worst in the NFL this season. His remark about the defense not being able to stop the run holds true as well, as Brian Flores' group has given up 130 rushing yards per game, the eighth-worst mark in the league. The rushing offense hasn't given him much help either, with only 93.9 yards on the ground on average.