After over eight years away from the squared circle, WWE commentator Wade Barrett could be making an in-ring return if Monday Night RAW is any indication.

On the latest episode of RAW on September 16, Barrett took his first bump in over eight years. This occurred during a match between Damian Priest and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. During the match, Liv Morgan, who escorted Mysterio to the ring, got speared by Rhea Ripley.

This sent Morgan into Barrett, who was calling the match. Barrett was knocked over, and chaos ensued, with Priest, Carlito, and Finn Bálor all getting into it.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss the spot. He also called himself a “gentleman” for taking the bump, which involved Morgan falling into his lap. It seems like Barrett could be hinting at a potential in-ring return at some point.

8.5 years since I last took a bump,” Barrett quote-posted on a video of the spot. “It can be a dangerous spot, but as a gentleman, it's a risk I'm willing to take.”

Who would Wade Barrett face in an in-ring return?

While there are plenty of options for Wade Barrett's potential WWE in-ring return, there is one logical answer for his first opponent: Drew McIntyre.

They are good friends that go back many years. However, during McIntyre's recent spiral amid his feud with CM Punk, he has gotten heated with Barrett.

On the September 9, 2024, episode of RAW, McIntyre warned Barrett to “stay out of my business.” Barrett did not stand down, though, as he stood up to McIntyre before the Scottish Warrior was called into the ring by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Perhaps if Barrett gets back into the ring, McIntyre could be his first dance partner. It would make sense, as McIntyre is one of the WWE's top in-ring competitors. He could help guide Barrett through his first match in nearly a decade.

His WWE career

Barrett made his WWE main roster debut in 2010 as a part of the Nexus. The faction wreaked havoc on the WWE, attacking the likes of Daniel Bryan and John Cena.

After the group disbanded, Barrett formed the Corre. This featured young stars like Ezekiel Jackson, Justin Gabriel, and Heath Slater.

Sadly, the Corre did not go as well as the Nexus. They broke up after about six months on SmackDown. From there, Barrett embarked on a solo run.

As a singles competitor, Barrett won the Intercontinental Championship five times. He also won the King of the Ring tournament in 2015, leading to his King Barrett gimmick.

His most popular gimmick may have been Bad News Barrett. This lasted until 2015, before he won King of the Ring. In 2016, Barrett left the company.

During his absence, Barrett went to the independent circuit, appearing in non-wrestling roles in World of Sport Wrestling (WOS), Lucha Underground, and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

In 2020, Barrett returned to WWE as a color commentator for NXT. He has since commentated SmackDown and RAW and currently serves as the color commentator of Monday Night RAW. He commentates alongside Joe Tessitore.