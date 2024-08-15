When Dominik Mysterio assisted Liv Morgan in her pursuit of the Woman's World Championship at SummerSlam, it not only cost Rhea Ripley a shot at the title she never lost but broke up arguably the most popular relationship within the WWE Universe despite seemingly settling their issues heading into the show.

For Ripley – and Damian Priest too – the fallout came swiftly; Morgan remained champion, Finn Balor cost Priest his title too, and on the subsequent episode of Monday Night RAW, the faction made it official: the “Terror Twins” – as Pat McAfee called them – were out of The Judgment Day for good.

Taking to Instagram Live to discuss her recent turn of events within the WWE Universe, Ripley was asked if she haded Mysterio for leaving her behind for Morgan, to which Mami delivered a very interesting response indeed.

“That’s a tough question. I don’t think I fully hate him, obviously he’s really p*ssed me off. I don’t think that I could ever properly hate him just because legit, going to work the past couple of years has been so easy and so pleasurable, it’s been amazing. Watching him grow into the man that he became, he’s not really that man right now anymore, but he became a man, and he was doing well for himself, he had that anger and heat behind him every time that he would go out there and he’d actually stand a chance against people,” Ripley noted.

“Now, it’s a little bit different, but I can’t say I actually hate him. I’m still proud of him, which sucks. I don’t think I’m ever not going to be proud of him unless he keeps going on this decline that he’s on. Like I said, the past couple of years, we’ve experienced too much together. We’ve been able to do way more than just go to war. We’ve got to Australia together, we’ve done all of these things, we’ve done ghost tours together. We’ve traveled together. I don’t think I can actually hate him. He’s just really f**ked me up and broken my heart. Now, I’m going to break every single limb in his body. Seems fair.”

You know, you have to give it to Ripley; her feelings on Mysterio really are quite confusing, as they really have grown into one of the top acts within the WWE Universe together, easily outperforming the sum of their parts on the way to a main event caliber act that neither was in their previous incarnations. And the best part? Ripley will continue to get the Mysterio rub now that she's on her own with Priest, as her mixed tag match at Bash at Berlin should keep this storyline going well into the future.

Rhea Ripley is ready to Bash Dominik Mysterio in Berlin

Stopping by the backstage area after RAW to discuss the show's big announcement that they are booked for a mixed tag match with Morgan and Mysterio at Bash in Berlin, Ripley and Priest gave their initial reactions to the news, noting that they are excited to get their hands on The Judgment Day's hottest couple.

“Brutality. That is my initial reaction,” Ripley noted via Fightful. “I can’t wait to get my hands on Liv and Dom once again, and this time, he’s not gonna be a slippery little fish about it. He’s going through the mat, and that’s just how it’s gonna be.”

“Two weeks in a row, this Judgment Lame tried to take us out,” Priest noted. “Five on two, and they couldn’t. Now what do you think’s gonna happen two-on-two? Dom and Liv, they’re gonna get what’s coming to them. They think this is a game, they think we’re gonna take it. They’re gonna feel pain like never before. Come Bash in Berlin, we’re gonna bash their brains in.

“I mean, they’re complete idiots,” Ripley declared. “Why would they think it was a smart idea to betray the two muscles of the group? This dollar store Judgment Day, it’s not gonna last. It’s not gonna last at all. At Bash in Berlin, like Damian said, we’re gonna bash their brains in.”

What will a mixed tag match between Ripley, Priest, Mysterio, and Morgan look like? Will the “Archer of Infamy” brutalize Mysterio as he desperately tries to tag in Morgan? Or will the members of Judgment Day collectively declare that enough is enough and use their collective abilities to get their pals to the pay window at the expense of the “Terror Twins?” While only time will tell, one thing is clear: this feud is far from over and will likely run through the remainder of the year.