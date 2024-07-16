During a recent show on Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour, she seemingly teased the long-awaited Reputation (Taylor's Version) when using her piano.

During Swift's July 14 show in Milan, the lid of her piano was malfunctioning during a part of the show. @TSEditsMedia on X posted a clip of the video.

As she bangs on the lid to close it, a technician comes out. At one point, she opens it slightly before a snake-like hissing sound is heard.

“You know what? We finally broke it,” Swift said. “We have finally broken this thing.”

She eventually prospers, and the piano properly closes. Swift looks relieved and continues on with her performance.

Online speculation about Reputation (Taylor's Version)

This sparked speculation from Swifties that she is teasing Reputation (Taylor's Version), one of the last two albums remaining to be re-recorded. Snakes were a popular part of the iconography of the original Reputation album, so this would make sense.

However, not all fans were convinced. @TSwiftEdits_13 on X also posted the video and received mixed responses from fans in the comments.

“I'm pretty sure it was her laughing into the microphone,” one fan said.

“It's literally just her laughing,” another said with an alternate view of the moment.

Someone else was more aggressive with their stance — “If you hear snakes, you are imagining things,” they said.

But some Swifties were playing along. Someone pointed out that it is National Snake Day on July 16, 2024.

Either way, Swift and her “Eras” tour crew are the only ones who know what is up. Perhaps Taylor Swift's piano really was broken. Or, maybe she is subtly hinting at her next re-recorded album.

Reputation and her self-titled debut album are the only ones released by Big Machine Records left to be re-recorded. She first released Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) followed in 2023.

Taylor Swift and the “Eras” tour

The “Eras” tour is Swift's sixth concert tour ever and is a celebration of her discography. When it is all said and done, the “Eras” tour will be the highest-grossing and biggest concert tour ever.

It commenced on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. She spent the majority of 2023 touring North America but did play shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil to close out the year.

In February 2024, Swift picked it back up with shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. This led to another break before Swift began the European leg of the tour on May 9. She has played shows in France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, England, Ireland, and more since the leg started.

There are 18 shows remaining on Swift's European itinerary. It will conclude with five more shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

From there, Swift will play the final 18 shows of the tour in North America from October 18 through December 8. Nine of those shows will be played in the United States, while the last nine will be played in Canada. By the time it is over, Swift will have played 152 shows across the “Eras” tour.