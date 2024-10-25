Have Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift influenced another love connection? Well, Dave Portnoy thinks so.

The Barstool Sports founder believes Kelce's friend Ross Travis could potentially be dating one of Swift's dancers.

“I didn’t know Ross, he was there. I didn’t know who he was. People are freaking out about that,” Portnoy said on the “Taylor Watch” podcast this week.“I asked him if he had been at a show before. He was like, ‘14.’ I think he came alone.”

Portnoy figured that the reason why Ross attended so many Swift concerts was because he's romantically connected to someone on the singer's team.

“I would guess he is because why else would you show up alone?” Portnoy replied. “I mean, I get you like Taylor Swift, but you’ve seen her 14 times and you show up alone in Miami? It’s a little weird, [so] that may be it.”

Ross has not confirmed if he is dating anyone on Swift's team.

Later on in the podcast, Portnoy revealed a handwritten letter that Swift gave him.

“Dave, I am so happy you are at the show tonight. I wanted to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal, for having my back when a lot of people didn’t,” the letter read which he also posted to Instagram. “I hope you have a blast tonight. Love, Taylor.”

The media personality reflected on his experience at the “perfect” Eras Tour.

“I had the time of my life, I can’t over how unbelievable Taylor is,” he said. “Performing three-and-a-half hours, day after day, flawless, perfect.”

Taylor Swift On Her 2024 Eras Tour

Swift kicked off the Eras Tour in 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. She traveled through North America hitting a lot of major cities such as Las Vegas, Tampa, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphis, and more. For the second leg, she went international as she graced stages in London, Paris, Stockholm, and more. According to the BBC, around 11 million tickets have been sold for the 152 shows in 22 countries throughout her tour.

The Eras Tour has been record-breaking becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time. It also is the first tour ever to generate more than $1 billion.

Gracie Abrams is opening all the remaining dates on the Eras Tour but she's had Sabrina Carptener, Suki Waterhouse, and Paramore. Take a look at her upcoming shows to end her Eras Tour:

New Orleans: October 25–27 at Caesars Superdome

Indianapolis, Indiana: November 1–3 at Lucas Oil Stadium

Toronto, Canada: November 14–16 and November 21–23 at Rogers Centre

Vancouver, Canada: December 6–8 at BC Place