Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy received a gift from Taylor Swift as she starts the final leg of the Eras Tour.

In a video posted on Instagram, Portnoy revealed he attended one of Swift's recent Eras Tour shows in Miami, Florida. He praised it, calling it “spectacular,” despite having attended her show in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last year.

Portnoy also shared a letter sent to him from Swift on his BBFs podcast Instagram account. She thanked him for all of his support throughout the years.

“I'm so happy to have you at the show tonight!” her letter began. “I wanted to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal, and for having my back when a lot of people didn't. I hope you have a blast tonight!”

Who is Dave Portnoy?

Taylor Swift fan Dave Portnoy founded Barstool in 2003 out of Milton, Massachusetts. Barstool covers both sports and pop culture.

Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is in its final stretch of the Eras Tour, Swift's biggest venture to date. She just wrapped the first three shows of the second North American leg of the tour. She performed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Now, she will head to New Orleans, Louisiana, and Indianapolis, Indiana, before heading to Canada for nine more shows. These are the final 18 shows of the extensive tour.

When it is all said and done, the Eras Tour will have consisted of 149 shows. She started it on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona.

She then spent most of 2023 touring North America. Swift also visited Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil towards the end of the year before taking an extended break.

In 2024, Swift started her year of shows performing in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. This string of shows led to another break before she started the European leg of the tour.

Throughout the summer of 2024, Swift country-hopped around Europe. The leg culminated with five final shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England. She previously played three shows there in June 2023.

Each show of the Eras Tour is a journey through Swift's discography. She performs songs from almost all of her albums throughout each three-hour show. Additionally, she performs a couple of lesser-known songs during the acoustic mini-set each night. With just a few shows left on the tour, fans will have to wait and see if Swift breaks out any more deep cuts.