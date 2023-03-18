The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Anthony Edwards is on the injury report alongside Rudy Gobert, with both players listed as questionable. Edwards left Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter after he suffered an ankle injury and had to be helped back to the locker room. The question is this: Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Raptors

Given Anthony Edwards is questionable on the injury report, it’s still unknown if he will be suiting up against the Raptors. Gobert has been on the injury report all week because of a left ankle sprain, but he’s played at least 29 minutes in each of the Timberwolves’ last three games.

Every game for Minnesota and Toronto is an important one down the stretch. After losing to the Bulls 139-131 in double-overtime on Friday without Edwards for most of the game, the Timberwolves are the No. 8 seed in the West. Minnesota is one game behind the No. 6 seed Dallas Mavericks. The Timberwolves are also just one game ahead of the No. 11 seed Utah Jazz, which are out of the play-in tournament. The Raptors are the East’s No. 9 seed. Toronto is one game behind the No. 8 seed Atlanta Hawks and two games in front of the No. 11 seed Indiana Pacers.

Before being limited to eight minutes in Chicago, Edwards was performing like one of the conference’s best players. In seven games during March, the 21-year-old is averaging 25.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Edwards is shooting 48.9% from the field and 43.6% from 3-point range in March, both of which are season-highs for any month.

On Wednesday, Edwards had 28 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a loss against the Boston Celtics. The Timberwolves star scored exactly 32 points in each of his previous three games

So, when it comes to the question of if Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Raptors, the answer is maybe.