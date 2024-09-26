Isaiah Thomas' net worth in 2024 is $16 million. Thomas is a professional basketball player who is a free agent that most recently played for the Phoenix Suns. He is a two-time NBA All-Star, an All-NBA Second Team player, and an All-Rookie Second Team selection. Here's a closer look at Isaiah Thomas' net worth in 2024.

What is Isaiah Thomas' net worth in 2024?: $16 million (estimate)

Isaiah Thomas' net worth in 2024 is $16 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Isaiah Thomas was born on February 7, 1989, in Tacoma, Washington. He attended Curtis Senior High School. Here, Thomas averaged 17.0 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, according to sources.

To improve his grades, Thomas repeated his senior year at South Kent School. At South Kent School, Thomas also played for the school's basketball team. He averaged 28.2 points and 6.4 assists per game, as per reports.

Coming out of high school, Thomas was overlooked as a prospect. However, according to ESPN, he did get an offer from the University of Washington.

Thomas played for three seasons with the University of Washington. In a Huskies uniform, Thomas averaged 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field overall.

At the college level, Thomas collected plenty of accolades. These included Pac-10 Freshman of the Year, three All-Pac-10 team selections, and a pair of Pac-10 Tournament MVP awards.

Isaiah Thomas is drafted by the Kings

After three seasons with the University of Washington, Thomas decided to forego his remaining year of college eligibility by declaring for the 2011 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Sacramento Kings selected in the second round with the 60th-overall pick.

Shortly after the draft, Thomas signed a three-year rookie deal worth $2.12 million with the Kings, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Thomas averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field. For his efforts, Thomas was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

In the 2014-15 season, Thomas had one of his best NBA seasons. He averaged 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game on 45% shooting from the floor.

Despite three solid seasons with the Kings, they traded Thomas to the Phoenix Suns via a sign-and-trade deal. In the process, the second-round draft pick signed a four-year contract worth $27 million, as per reports. In a Suns uniform, Thomas put up 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while making 43% of his shots.

Isaiah Thomas makes two All-Star teams

Despite a decent showing for the Suns, they traded Thomas to the Boston Celtics in return for Marcus Thornton. Thomas had the best seasons of his NBA career with the Celtics. In a Celtics uniform, he averaged a career-best 24.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game over three seasons while shooting 44% from the field overall.

But more importantly, Thomas' breakout years saw him earn two All-Star Game appearances and an All-NBA Second Team selection. He also finished fifth in the MVP Award race during the 2016-17 season.

Isaiah Thomas suffers serious hip injury

Although Thomas broke out with the Celtics and became their franchise player, a serious hip injury ultimately derailed his career. This forced the Celtics to trade Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal headlined by a disgruntled Kyrie Irving. In a Cavs uniform, Thomas put up 14.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on just 36% shooting.

Midway through the 2017-18 season, the Cavs traded Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers with Channing Frye and a first-round draft pick in return for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance. In 17 games, Thomas put up 15.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 38% from the field.

With Thomas' contract expired, the two-time All-Star signed with the Denver Nuggets on a one-year deal worth $2 million, based on ESPN's report. With the Nuggets, Thomas tallied 8.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on 34% shooting in only 12 games.

After a forgettable season with the Nuggets, Thomas joined the Washington Wizards on a one-year deal worth $2.3 million, as per sources. In a Wizards uniform, Thomas registered 12.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 41% shooting.

Just at the trade deadline, the Wizards traded Thomas to the Clippers, as part of a three-team trade that also involved the New York Knicks. However, the Clippers immediately released Thomas.

Isaiah Thomas becomes a journeyman player

In the 2020-21 season, Thomas' NBA career was in limbo with not a single NBA team picking up his services. This changed when the New Orleans Pelicans signed the two-time All-Star to a 10-day contract. In three games, Thomas tallied 7.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on 33% shooting.

Without a NBA team for the 2021-22 season, Thomas decided to sign with the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets' affiliate team in the NBA G-League. In his lone game with the team, Thomas finished with 42 points, six rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 53% from the field. He also made five three-point field goals.

Thomas returned to the Lakers for a second stint after the Lakers picked him up on a 10-day contract. In four games, Thomas averaged 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

After a brief second stint with the Lakers, Thomas earned another 10-day contract, this time with the Dallas Mavericks. In his lone game with the Mavericks, Thomas tallied six points and four assists.

After stints with the Lakers and the Mavericks, Thomas was reacquired by the Grand Rapids Gold. However, Thomas would only play two more games for the team.

Thomas earned another 10-day deal with the Charlotte Hornets before the squad converted his agreement to a rest-of-season deal. With the Hornets, Thomas put up 8.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 43% shooting.

Without an NBA team once again, Thomas started the 2023-24 season with the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz's NBA G-League affiliate team. In four games, Thomas averaged 32.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 41% shooting.

Isaiah Thomas signs with the Suns

After a short stint with the Salt Lake City Stars, the Phoenix Suns signed Thomas to a 10-day contract. Finally healthy after a second surgery on his hip, Thomas earned another 10-day contract before the Suns signed him to a rest-of-season deal.

In his return stint to Phoenix, Thomas tallied a career-low 1.3 points and 0.5 assists per game. Thomas did make the Suns' playoff roster but only played four minutes in one game as the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Suns out of the playoffs. With the 2024-25 season fast approaching, Thomas has been working out for teams to try to find a place to play.

