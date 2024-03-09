Former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas is attempting a comeback to the league after not having played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season. Isaiah Thomas is playing with the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, and he was impressive in his debut. During a recent appearance on FanDuel's NBA show, ‘Run It Back,' Thomas spoke about why he chose the G League as his preferred destination to attempt an NBA comeback.
“I'm just fighting for an opportunity, I'm just trying to show teams that I'm still able to produce on the court,” Thomas said. “But also, most importantly, I'm able to teach these young guys and show them each and every day how to be a professional and things that they're missing. . .overseas is really dope, I see those games, I love the game of basketball, it's just that this point in my life with my family and my kids, it would be really hard to go overseas.”
Isaiah Thomas also stated that playing in the G League with the Jazz's affiliate is the quickest way to join a playoff team and be able to stick on a roster through the end of the season.
Thomas split the 2021-22 season between the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets. He had a larger sample size with the Hornets, suiting up in 17 gamed and playing a little under 13 minutes. During that stretch he averaged 8.3 points per game, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 43.3 percent shooting from the field, 39.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 93.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.