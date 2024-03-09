Recently, former Boston Celtics All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas reentered the headlines when it was announced that he would be joining the NBA G-League as a member of the Salt Lake City Stars. Thomas wasted no time making his presence felt when he got there, as the former Celtics star scored 32 points in his first game with the team.
One person who was impressed by what he saw from Thomas was none other than former NBA big man Dwight Howard.
“it’s ok if they give up just don’t ever give up on yourself,” wrote Howard alongside a slew of fire emojis, per his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Throughout his tenure in the NBA, particularly with the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas established himself as perhaps one of the most impressive pound-for-pound players in the history of the NBA. Thomas employed a variety of neat tricks and moves to get to his spots despite his (relatively) small height of 5'10”, and he ended up being the best player on a 2017 Celtics squad that advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before bowing out to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Of course, Thomas was then traded to those Cavaliers that offseason before bouncing around various NBA teams as he struggled with a slew of tough injuries. Dwight Howard, meanwhile, has revitalized his basketball career in Taiwan after winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Bubble.
In any case, it's good to see the two former All-Stars still making waves.