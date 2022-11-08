By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



It has been more than two years since Netflix released the epic docuseries about Michael Jordan’s historic final championship with the Chicago Bulls. Despite this fact, however, Detroit Pistons icon Isiah Thomas is still clearly feeling salty about how he was portrayed by MJ himself in The Last Dance.

Thomas and Jordan were fierce competitors during their time in the NBA, as were the Pistons and the Bulls. This rivalry was relived during several episodes of the 10-part series, and for the most part, Thomas was painted as the antagonist in the narrative. This did not come as a surprise given how this was Jordan’s documentary after all.

Nevertheless, Thomas has made it abundantly clear that he still expects an apology from MJ. The Hall of Fame point guard warns that until this happens, there’s still going to be animosity between himself and the Bulls legend:

“When I was watching The Last Dance, I’m seating there and I’m watching it with my family and I’m thinking everything is good,” Thomas said, via Eurohoops.net. “And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an asshole. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an asshole. I’m like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago.”

Thomas even took to Twitter to share his quote, wherein he calls Jordan an “a**hole”:

My full quote don't shorten it or take it out context see below why! https://t.co/2Vckw2yb3d — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) November 8, 2022

Talk about a long-standing feud, right?

In his defense, Isiah Thomas was indeed portrayed as the bad guy in the docuseries. Then again, you can’t really say that Jordan was completely wrong, especially when you consider how Thomas and the Pistons walked off the court without shaking hands with MJ and the Bulls at the conclusion of the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals.

Be that as it may, Thomas still clearly feels that he did not deserve to be disrespected like that in the show. He wants an apology from the GOAT, which quite honestly, doesn’t feel like it’s going to come anytime soon.