The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their winning streak as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Islanders come into the game sitting at 24-20-14 on the year, sitting sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They have won just four of their last ten games overall and last time out played the Dallas Stars. The Islanders took the lead on a Ryan Pulock goal in the first period. In the second, the Stars would tie it up on a Matt Duchene goal, but the Islanders took the lead back on a Kyle MacLean goal. Still, the Stars tied it once again before the end of the second period. The third period would be scoreless, but in overtime, the Islanders would win it on a Bo Horvat goal.
The Red Wings come into the game at 33-20-6 on the year, good for fourth in the Atlantic Division. They have also won six straight games. The Red Wings struck first in the game, scoring twice in the first period on goals by Shayne Gostisbehere and Lucas Raymond. In the second, the Capitals got one back, but Joe Veleno and Gostisbehere scored to make it 4-1. The Capitals got one more, but J.T. Compher scored to make it 5-2 before the end of the period. The Red Wings would add three more goals in the third period and would go on to win 8-3
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Islanders-Red Wings Odds
New York Islanders: +1.5 (-220)
Moneyline: +112
Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+180)
Moneyline: -134
Over: 6.5 (-104)
Under: 6.5 (-118)
How to Watch Islanders vs. Red Wings
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Islanders sit 23rd in the NHL this year in goals per game, coming in with just 2.91 goals per game on the season. Mathew Barzal leads the team on offense in terms of points this year. He comes into the game with 17 goals and 44 assists to lead the team with 61 points. He has also been solid on the power play this year, with five goals and 15 assists. Meanwhile, Brock Nelson leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 25 goals on the season. He also has 21 assists, placing him fourth on the team in points with 46. Further, Nelson has seven goals and eight assists on the power play this year.
Sitting second on the team in goals and third in points is Bo Horvat. He comes in with 23 goals this year with 27 assists, sitting with 50 total points, good for third on the team. He also leads the team in power-play goals this year with eight goals them, while also having six power-play assists. The team leader in assists this year, and second on the team in points, comes from the blue line. Noah Dobson has seven goals this year, but with 53 assists, to have 60 total points. Further, he has a goal and 22 assists on the power play this year.
The Islanders are 13th in the NHL on the power play this year, converting 22.2 percent of these chances while scoring 36 times. Still, they have been awful when on the penalty kill. They are last in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 71.0 percent success rate.
Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. He is 18-13-11 on the year with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Last time out he was stellar. Sorokin saved 30 of 32 shots to have a .938 save percentage and take the win in overtime. It was the third time this month he had a save percentage over .930 in a game.
Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Wings sit fourth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.58 goals per game. Dylan Larkin leads the way this year, leading the team in goals and points. He comes in with 26 goals and 27 assists this year, good for 53 total points. Larkin also is coming in with solid power play numbers. He has ten goals and 11 assists on the power play, plus he has two shorthanded goals. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat has been solid. He comes in with 23 goals and 30 assists this year for 53 points. He is second on the team in both goals and assists while being tied for the lead in points. DeBricat has also been solid on the power play with ten goals and seven assists this year.
Third on the team in points and goals this year, while leading the team in assists is Lucan Raymond. Raymond comes in with 17 goals and 34 assists this year, good for 51 points. Sitting fourth on the team in goals and points is Daniel Sprong. Sprong comes in with 16 goals and 22 assists, good for 38 points on the year. Currently, the Red Wings have 12 players with ten or more goals in the year.
The Red Wings sit eight in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 23.5 percent conversion rate this year. Further, they are ninth on the penalty kill this year, with an 81.7 percent success rate this year.
Alex Lyon is expected to be in goal for this one. Lyon is 18-8-2 on the year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He has not been great this month, with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. Still, he is 5-2-0 on the month, thanks to getting plenty of goals of support. The Red Wings have scored 29 goals in his seven appearances so far this month.
Final Islanders-Red Wings Prediction & Pick
The Red Wings have won six straight and it is a combination of factors getting them there. They have scored 28 goals in the last six games, good for over four goals a game. The Red Wings have given up just ten goals in the last six games, under two goals per game. Meanwhile, the Islanders have scored just 16 goals in their last six games while giving up 22. Expect the Red Wings to continue their great play in this one.
Final Islanders-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (-134)