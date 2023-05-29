UFC superstars and arch-rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira treated combat sports fans to four of the most exciting fights you’ll see, while also giving us a rivalry for the ages. On Memorial day, the two clashed once again as they encountered each other at the airport. Check out our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content.

Guess who I met at the airport ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/c2xr4MAVUs — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) May 29, 2023

Alex Pereira beat Adesanya twice when the two were championship kickboxers, one by vicious knockout. Adesanya later went on to be champion in the UFC, to which Pereira made it his mission to dethrone his nemesis in the octagon.

They faced off in one of the craziest title fights in recent memory when Alex Pereira came back for a TKO win in the fifth round, staying undefeated against Izzy at 3-0 and becoming the new UFC Middleweight Champion. Adesanya most recently got his revenge at UFC 287 when he scored the knockout blow, earning his first true win over Pereira and winning back his championship belt.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

💘💘💘❤️‍🔥

My life is a video game 🎮 pic.twitter.com/MoIdUniTJv — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 29, 2023

The two looked to exchange funny jabs at each other and share a laugh at the airport. Pereira was accompanied by his usual posse and translator, while Adesanya was with coach Eugene Bareman, Alexander Volaknovski, and other coaches and teammates from City Kickboxing.

While their rivalry has always been heated, the two became good friends after their last fight, putting their differences aside considering they probably won’t fight again for a long time. Twitter blew up with memes of Alex Pereira following Israel Adesanya with every move, joking on the fact that Pereira chased Izzy down all the way to the UFC championship just to beat him. It’s great to see the two become friends and hash out their rivalry. They’re respectively two of the best strikers on the planet today and apparently friends – who’s to say we won’t see these two train together in the future?