Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiri Prochazka has been on the path to rehabilitation for quite some time after a gruesome shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his title fight and vacate the Light Heavyweight belt. In a recent interview with LowKick MMA, Prochazka gave some details about the status of his injury and made comments on an eventual title shot against Champion Jamahal Hill upon his return.

“Shoulder is great,” Jiri Prochazka said. “So, I’m working on that everyday. Last month, we did amazing work. That’s why I’m so happy for that. Everything’s going smoothly. Everything’s going step by step to be back the end of this summer.”

It’s great news that Prochazka is eyeing a return by the end of summer and fans can expect Jamahal Hill to wait in the wings until the original champion can make his return. Prochazka also made comments when asked about Alex Pereira’s move to the Light Heavyweight Division. Pereira was defeated by Israel Adesanya for the Middleweight Belt after a historic title run. It’s been widely known that Pereira cuts a ton of weight to make 185 pounds. He recently announced that he will be making his move to 205, ridding him of the awful cuts and fighting closer to his natural weight. Prochazka had this to say on Pereira’s move to his division:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He’s very good for our division. Good feeling in his movement, good timing. I’m glad to see guys like him in our division because it’s a new opportunity to show the best from us, because he’s a good stand-upper, it’s something good in our division.”

Prochazka is a warrior and will never shy away from a challenge. For most fighters, the thought of Alex Pereira standing across from them would be a nightmare. However, Prochazka loves the move and thinks it will bring more eyes to the already exciting Light Heavyweight Division. With a number of fights to make once Prochazka returns, there’s no question that we really could see these two face off in the future.

Who would you take in this battle of savages?