Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets addressed the rumors of James Harden returning to the team in an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, and Green had an interesting take on Harden’s potential return.

Paul George said that a ball dominant player like James Harden returning could hinder Jalen Green’s growth as a player.

“Facts, I agree,” Jalen Green said, via Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “No I agree. I think it can play both ways. Like you just said, it can help and hurt at the same time. I haven’t really talked to him too much about the rumors and stuff like that. I’m with you on that.”

Despite poor records over the last couple of seasons, Jalen Green has proved to be a player that the Rockets could build around. It would be interesting to see how Harden and Green would fit together on the Rockets.

The Rockets are hoping that young players like Green and Jabari Smith are able to become core players on a contending team. If Harden is in the fold, he could play the role of helping those players develop.

It will also be on new head coach Ime Udoka to develop players like Green and Jabari Smith, and have it work with Harden, if he does decide to return to Houston.

After a disappointing exit from the NBA Playoffs again for Harden, it would be interesting to see the domino effect him signing with Houston would have on the rest of the league this summer.