The Milwaukee Bucks have begun the season an impressive 3-0 with wins over fellow contenders Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as they seek to bounce back from their second-round exit in last year’s postseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of outstanding to begin the year, averaging 36 points, 13 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 67.7 percent shooting from the field.

However, despite coming off a 43-point performance fueled by a 34-point second half explosion to spur the Bucks to a 110-99 victory over the Nets, Antetokounmpo knows that building healthy winning habits is what matters in the early goings of the season.

“It doesn’t really mean nothing. At the end of the day, we have to keep building habits. But I’m happy knowing that the team is in a good place,” Antetokounmpo told reporters, per HoopsHype. “Hopefully when we’re at the end, if we’re healthy, we can win games no matter how it looks, no matter if we’re up 15, no matter if we’re down 20, no matter if it’s a close game, we just got to figure out ways to win, ways to come together, and play good basketball.”

The Bucks have done an incredible job to begin the year, despite Jrue Holiday’s shooting struggles. They have impressively weathered the absences of Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, and Joe Ingles, with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP-level performances to thank.

“I’m happy that we can play good basketball, even missing Khris [Middleton] and Pat [Connaughton] and Joe [Ingles] because they’re like key pieces of our team, and they just take our team to the next level. But at the end of the day, we got to keep building good habits, we got to keep defending, because at the end of the day, when they come back, our mindset don’t change,” Antetokounmpo added.

Once the Bucks get crucial members of their rotation back, they are going to be tough to stop, especially when everyone is capable of stepping up on any given night.

“Sometimes it’s not gonna be my night. It’s not gonna be Jrue’s night. It might be Grayson, it might be Bobby’s night. It might be Brook’s night. We got to know as a team that we defend, and every other night, it’s gonna be somebody else that’s gonna step up and try to help us win,” Antetokounmpo said.

With Middleton still slated to miss the next few weeks, the onus will be on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shoulders to continue carrying the Bucks’ burden as they put their unbeaten start to the test on Friday night against the New York Knicks.