‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to incorporate some new wide receivers into their offense after losing their top wideout, Tyreek Hill, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Coach Andy Reid has been looking to get everyone as many reps as possible, but given all the wide receivers the Chiefs have in camp currently, it’s going to be tough.

One of the guys that may be getting lost in the crowd is Josh Gordon. Gordon latched on with the Chiefs last season after he successfully applied for reinstatement with the NFL, although he didn’t play much for them due to how much talent they had in front of him on their depth chart. They eventually cut Gordon, but signed him to a futures contract shortly after, ensuring he would have a shot to crack the roster again in 2022.

But early on, it appears as if his case to make the roster may be struggling to gather much steam. Kansas City is trying to get their new top targets, such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, involved in the offense with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That has resulted in a “juggling-act” as Andy Reid called it that has left Gordon on the outside looking in.

Andy Reid on WR Josh Gordon's progress at camp "Trying to get him as many reps a week (and) can still look at the other guys too. It's a little bit of a juggling act, but he's doing a nice job. Working very hard."

Gordon is clearly a talented football player, but his struggles with substance abuse have derailed his career. The Chiefs are the latest team to take a flier on Gordon, but they may just not have the time needed to get him ingrained in the offense.

Everyone would like to see Gordon succeed, especially after all the struggles he has endured throughout his career. But there’s a chance that the juggling-act Andy Reid is enduring will fall apart, and Gordon may end up being the part of the act that has to get let go.