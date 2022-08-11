‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission

Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA.

The Yankees’ outcast has not been much better with the Dodgers than he was with New York so far. He did, though, come through clutch for the Dodgers in their 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins. Joey Gallo hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was his first time going yard with the Dodgers and it increased their lead to four runs.

Joey Gallo is officially in LA with his first home run as a Dodger‼pic.twitter.com/MVCILDvaWz — DodgersNationCP (@DodgersNationCP) August 11, 2022

After the game, Gallo said that he was excited to hear people cheer for him. The former All-Star admitted that it had been a while since he had fans behind him. Yankees fans were harsh on him during his time in The Bronx — and had good reason to be — so being cheered by the fans is certainly a refreshing change of scenery.

"It's been a while since I've heard people chanting for me, so I'm pretty excited about that." Joey Gallo on his pinch-hit homer and his time so far with the #Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/i03t5YwVEF — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 11, 2022

The Yankees got poor production out of Joey Gallo and he admitted to it before he was traded to the Dodgers. Gallo has four hits in 15 at-bats with the Dodgers, playing a role as a reserve outfielder and designated hitter.

While the Dodgers are 76-33 and enjoying a 10-game winning streak with Joey Gallo (where he has been preset for eight of those wins), the Yankees are just 1-7.