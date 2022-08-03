Grading Yankees-Dodgers, Joey Gallo MLB trade deadline swap

Joey Gallo finally got his wish. Just as they were expected to do, the New York Yankees dealt the struggling outfielder away ahead of the MLB trade deadline. What wasn’t expected? Where Gallo was ultimately dealt: the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Not many people expected the Dodgers, who weren’t among the teams believed to be interested in Gallo, to make the move. However, the mighty Dodgers were able to get an impact bat (if Gallo can rediscover his form) at the cost of one minor league pitcher.

Meanwhile, the Yankees offloaded Gallo, who was simply not a good fit for New York. but how did both teams do in the deal? That’s what we’ll determine here.

Without further ado, here are our grades for the Yankees-Dodgers, Joey Gallo MLB trade deadline deal.

Grading Yankees-Dodgers, Joey Gallo Trade

Yankees grade: C+

It’s hard to judge the Yankees too harshly here. They clearly had buyer’s remorse from last year’s MLB trade deadline deal for Joey Gallo, who just didn’t fit in New York, something that general manager Brian Cashman was alluding to when he said it “just didn’t work out here.”

Maybe the Yankees should have never acquired the slugger. But that’s water under the bridge at this point. The reality is, New York wasn’t going to get the return they wanted for an outfielder with a .159 batting average, .621 OPS and a 38.8 percent strikeout rate.

The best-case scenario is likely what the Yankees got: Dodgers minor leaguer Clayton Beeter. Beeter, 23, isn’t one of Los Angeles’ top prospects, though he did flash some serious strikeout stuff in the minors.

The right-hander posted an ERA north of 5.00 but did fan 88 batters in 51 2/3 innings pitched. If the worst thing he develops into is an arm who can provide K’s out of the bullpen, then the Yankees will likely take that, given the situation they were in with Gallo.

Sometimes you just have to take what you can get, admit you were wrong and move on. That’s what the Yankees did here.

Dodgers grade: B

If any team can afford to do a trade like this one, it’s the Dodgers. In need of another outfielder with Cody Bellinger struggling and Chris Taylor on the injured list, LA went out and got a pretty darn good one.

For all his struggles with the bat, Joey Gallo remains a capable fielder with a strong arm who can play both corner outfield spots. He’s also just a year removed from clubbing 38 homers and has two 40-dinger seasons to his name.

Clearly, Gallo is a talented ballplayer. He just didn’t take to New York. Will things be any better for Gallo in Los Angeles, an equally large media market?

If they are, the Dodgers are going to look very smart. If they aren’t, well, this is still a team that gets to write out the names Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner and Mookie Betts into the lineup card.

In other words, they’ll be just fine.