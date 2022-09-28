The Robert Sarver controversy in the offseason is understandably affecting the Phoenix Suns. Center Deandre Ayton shares his feelings of confusion and uncertainty following the suspension meted out by the NBA on Sarver when he spoke with Marc J. Spears of ESPN during the team’s recent media day.

“It’s cloudy right now, to tell you the truth. I don’t know what is in between the lines,” Suns center Deandre Ayton told Andscape during media day at Events On Jackson. “We have to figure it out before the first jump ball.”

Deandre Ayton also spoke about how hard it is for him and other Suns members to hear about the stories of Sarver’s degrading actions that landed the Suns owner in hot water.

“Hearing all those stories with all the folks and employees that had their encounter with him … ,” Ayton said. “It’s hard to believe. But things like that are unacceptable. There is not much to say. It’s an unacceptable action.”

It remains to be seen how deep will the offseason troubles of Robert Sarver will impact the way Deandre Ayton and the Suns perform on the court. The 2022-23 NBA regular season is only less than a month away, with the Suns scheduled to face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks — the same team that eliminated them from the last playoffs — on Oct. 19 at home.

Deandre Ayton signed a four-year deal with the Suns worth $132 million back in July. Last season, Ayton averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game, while shooting 63.4 percent from the floor.