The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for a huge Divisional Round clash with the New York Giants. However, kicker Jake Elliott took some time to address a situation outside of that matchup.

Last week, the NFL warned officials to watch out for foreign objects being used during field goal tries. Elliott has pushed back against this warning, claiming there is nothing wrong with the practice.

“We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said, via NJ.com. “It’s just literally to mark the spot. It’s part of the playing surface, like a piece of grass or something like that.”

Elliott said the issue arose five weeks ago. He also stated that he and the Eagles organization have spoken to the NFL about this, and that they aren’t the only ones doing it.

“When we talked to them, we explained what we’re doing, and they saw what we were doing,” Elliott said. “Probably 30 teams do it around the league. It’s just a point of emphasis, and someone makes it bigger than it is. Everything we’ve done has been completely legal.”

The Eagles kicker is having a career year. Elliott made 20 of 23 field goals during the regular season. He also converted on five of his six attempts from 50+ yards out.

This bodes well for the Eagles as the games become more and more important. Philadelphia is in pole position to win a Super Bowl this season, and field goals can make or break a deep playoff run.

The Eagles are the NFC’s top seed, and face the Giants this Sunday at home. They will have star quarterback Jalen Hurts at 100% health for the first time in a while, giving them a huge boost.