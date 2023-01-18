The Philadelphia Eagles managed to get their much needed first-round bye as the top seed in the NFC this postseason. But with the Wild Card round in the rearview mirror now, it’s time for them to get ready for their Divisional Round matchup against the New York Giants. And the question that is on every Eagles fans’ mind is whether or not star quarterback Jalen Hurts is going to be 100 percent healthy for this game.

Hurts has been plagued by a shoulder injury he picked up in the Eagles Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears. Hurts missed Philly’s next two games, and while he was able to suit up and help Philly clinch the one seed by beating the Giants in Week 18, he clearly was playing at less than 100 percent. But the good news for Hurts and the Eagles is that he has found his way off the injury report, erasing any doubt that he wouldn’t be able to play in Philadelphia’s first contest of the postseason.

From @GMFB: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has escaped the injury report for the first time in nearly a month, while we check in on the latest with Sean Payton. pic.twitter.com/GsJy2rTV2P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2023

This is a huge update, and the Eagles will be breathing a sigh of relief with this update. Hurts was fantastic this season for Philly, and playing without him in this game would have been truly detrimental. Even then, having him play through an injury would have been less than ideal, but now it seems like that isn’t an issue that has to be worried about anymore.

New York proved they cannot be taken lightly after upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, and this will be a tough challenge for the Eagles considering they have already played and beaten the Giants twice this season. It will be a tough challenge for the top team in the NFC, but with Hurts good to go, Philly will be the favorite to win this game as they should be.