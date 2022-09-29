‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT

Dwyane Wade has stepped down from his post as a co-host on TNT’s Tuesday night NBA show. The folks over at Turner have found an able replacement for the Hall of Fame shooting guard, though, and it comes in the form of Jamal Crawford.

Wade had nothing but love for Crawford as news broke about the latter’s new deal with TNT. D-Wade quickly took to Twitter to share his honest reaction to the news:

“JC deserve that 🪑” Wade tweeted.

A random user commented that he’s interested to see how Crawford will attempt to fill Wade’s shoes now that Dwyane has left the program. For his part, however, Wade made it abundantly clear that this is by no means a passing-of-the-torch type of moment:

“It’s not my position. JC will be himself. His basketball knowledge is thru the roof. I can’t wait to hear his perspective and insights on the game we all love!” Wade wrote in his tweet.

It’s not my position. JC will be himself. His basketball knowledge is thru the roof. I can’t wait to hear his perspective and insights on the game we all love! https://t.co/yVdWPpnbIn — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 29, 2022

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Dwyane Wade opted to leave the show in order to “concentrate on his other business, which includes part ownership of the Jazz.”

For his part, Crawford has some experience sitting behind the desk as an NBA analyst, particularly during the 2021-22 season. He will now join TNT’s Tuesday night NBA pregame and postgame show with Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe.

Jamal Crawford, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner, retired from the NBA in 2020. He has played for no less than nine different teams in the league during his 20-year career.