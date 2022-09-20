‘It’s unfinished business’: Dennis Schroder reveals conversations with LeBron James ahead of revenge season with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers recently signed veteran Dennis Schroder to add extra guard depth to the team. LeBron James was not shy about sharing his honest thoughts on Schroder’s return to LA. LeBron took to Instagram to shout out Schroder when the news originally broke.

“Yessir!! So da*n happy to have you back!! You’re like that! LFG!!!”

Dennis Schroder recently revealed what LeBron James told him in reference to returning to LA., per Basket News.

“LeBron said he was glad he got me back,” Schroder said. “It’s unfinished business. That year when I was there, there were no fans. There was covid, everybody was hurt. This year hopefully, everything stays good, everybody stays healthy, and then we’ll try to go for something.”

Dennis Schroder also expressed his excitement about playing with Lebron James and the Lakers again.

“I can’t wait. I’ve been talking to him. I can’t wait to go back. I want to go for something this time,” Schroder said. “I’ve been talking to the Lakers for the last three months. I knew I was going back, but I wanted to take my time.”

It is unclear as to what role Dennis Schroder will serve in LA. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, he will benefit the Lakers. He provides impressive guard skills and never fails to hustle. His previous Lakers experience will help him mentally prepare for the bright lights of LA.

Schroder will look to help the team rebound following their disappointing overall performance last season.