The Detroit Red Wings have kicked off their training camp proceedings in preparation for the 2022-23 season. And one of the most intriguing names fighting for a roster spot is last year’s sixth overall pick, Simon Edvinsson.

Edvinsson, fresh off a performance at the World Juniors, is turning his focus to winning a job on Detroit’s blueline this upcoming season. Many expect the Swedish defenseman to make the Red Wings out of camp. However, it isn’t that easy.

Historically, the Red Wings don’t hand younger players a spot based on draft position. They have to earn that spot, and Edvinsson knows that applies to him as well.

“It’s up to me,” the Red Wings defenseman told The Detroit News. “It’s not up to anyone else.”

The Swedish defenseman is the latest in Red Wings success stories from the Scandinavian country. Fellow wonderkid Lucas Raymond is another example of Detroit’s trust in developing Swedish prospects. Edvinsson says his fellow countryman pushes him to be the best.

Yeah, he likes to battle,” Edvinsson said of Raymond, who scored 23 goals in his rookie season. “And that’s fun — it kept me going today. I feel like that’s one thing I really learned, that you need to be so much (more) aggressive, harder on the player.”

All in all, Edvinsson understands what’s ahead of him. Detroit invested in their defense this offseason, meaning there’s less room for error for him during training camp. However, the Red Wings defenseman is up for the challenge.

“You need to earn your spot, and that’s what they told me,” he said. “That’s what I want to do: I want to earn my spot. I don’t want to have it given just because of some hype that I get. I want to really feel that I can play my game in this league and against these players.”