We're back for another fight card from Las Vegas as we're set to bring you all our betting predictions and picks for UFC Vegas 91. This next bout takes place in the Women's Flyweight (125) Division as we'll see Croatia's Ivana Petrovic take on China's Liang Na in an exciting bout on the Prelims. Check out our UFC odds series for our Petrovic-Liang prediction and pick.
Ivana Petrovic (6-1) will make her second walk to the UFC stage following a loss to Luana Carolina in her UFC debut. It marked the first loss of her fresh MMA career and she's hoping it can be a learning moment as she made the distance against a rostered UFC fighter. She comes into this second showing as a heavy betting favorite. Petrovic stands 5'8″ with a 70-inch reach.
Liang Na (17-7) has gone 0-3 during her UFC start and is still searching for her elusive first win. All three of her UFC fights have ended within the first two rounds and she's been caught in a few ground-and-pound finishes. She'll have her back against the wall here as she tries to preserve her record and come away with an underdog win. Liang stands 5'5″ with a 67-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Vegas 91 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 91 Odds: Ivana Petrovic-Liang Na Odds
Ivana Petrovic: -465
Liang Na: +365
Over 1.5 rounds: -135
Under 1.5 rounds: +105
Why Ivana Petrovic Will Win
While her career in MMA is still relatively fresh as she embarked on this journey in 2022, Ivana Petrovic is a long-time, skilled kickboxer who's no stranger to a fight. From Croatia, she's had the pleasure of learning from one of the all-time greats in Mirko Cro Cop. She's very measured in her approach and stays heavy on her front leg, always ready to stick her combinations and power left hand. Her main focus on the feet is distance management and she does a great job of limiting her opponents' opportunities for clean strikes. Petrovic should also have a significant advantage in her hand speed and movement here.
Despite her debut loss, Ivana Petrovic looked very composed and for once, she fought a taller, more aggressive fighter in Luana Carolina. Petrovic will go back to having a height and reach advantage here, but she'll have to turn up her output and be the more fiery fighter here. She can't wait for Liang Na to engage with her, so being first in the exchanges should be a big focal point for her. If she's able to strike and pop her jab first while retreating to a safe distance, she should be able to kickbox her way to a decision win.
Why Liang Na Will Win
Liang Na has come up short in each one of her three UFC bouts and she'll be needing this win here if she wants to preserve her chance at fighting in the big show. She hasn't particularly been bad, but she's made costly decisions that ultimately end the fight for her. Liang Na is a very skilled grappler with 11 submission wins on her record. She's also extremely aggressive from the opening bell and she uses striking blitzes to close distance and find a leg for a takedown. She hasn't been very consistent about implementing her submission game in previous fights, so it'll be interesting to see how she imposes her clear grappling advantage throughout this fight.
We've also seen Liang Na tire-out and gas in the later rounds, so working on her cardio had to have been a big focal point of the camp heading into this fight. Petrovic certainly isn't accustomed to have someone drag her down and chase submissions, so Liang Na could stand to see success if she's able to get in on a single-leg and drag this fight to the ground. From there, look for her to be very craft in setting up submissions and forcing Petrovic to make one wrong move that results in a finish.
Final Ivana Petrovic-Liang Na Prediction & Pick
This will be an interesting bout as both women are still searching for their first UFC win. Ivana Petrovic came into the UFC as a skilled kickboxer, but she wasn't fully able to showcase her skills against a tough established fighter like Luana Carolina. Liang Na has come up short in her first three UFC fights and she'll be clamoring to finally get a win.
Petrovic is the big betting favorite here on the back of her striking abilities and clean technique as a fresh prospect. She's tough to get down to the ground and she'll find success in this fight if she's able to strike first in the exchanges.
Liang Na, on the other hand, has the bigger grappling advantage and could see success if she's able to force this fight to the ground and find a submission through the scrambles. Knowing she has three losses on her record, she'll be extremely motivated heading into this fight and she's been in this position before.
Still, I expect the striking output from Ivana Petrovic to be too high and her elbows in the clinch should deter Liang from clinching with her and dipping her head for a takedown. Ultimately, Petrovic will stuff the takedown attempts and we should see a clear discrepancy in strength once Liang starts shooting for takedowns. For our prediction, let's roll with Ivana Petrovic to get the win in the later rounds as the total goes over.
Final Ivana Petrovic-Liang Na Prediction & Pick: Ivana Petrovic (-465); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-135)