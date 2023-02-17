J.J. Watt has shut down talk of him possibly coming out of retirement to join his brothers T.J. and Derek with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Friday, Watt took some time to respond to a tweet that suggested he should put an end to his retirement and sign with the Steelers on a league-minimum deal. While Watt has much love for both T.J. and Derek, he will continue to enjoy his post-NFL career.

I love my brothers VERY much. I don’t love them THAT much. 🤣 https://t.co/dP4CaIkTKy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 17, 2023

Watt shocked the NFL world in December when he announced that he would call it a career at the end of the 2022 season. He was in the final year of the two-year, $28 million deal that he signed off on with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. At the age of 33, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner felt that it was best to instead hang it up.

Watt had an opportunity to take his talents to the Steelers after he was released by the Houston Texans in 2021. However, he did reveal last year that he wanted the Steelers to instead take “care” of T.J.

“Free agency in itself is a full-blown conversation for another day, and there’s definitely stories from it that I will tell,” Watt said. “I mean, you gotta look at what that situation was at the time too.

“T.J. was up for a contract extension, and he hadn’t gotten it there yet, and we were talking there, and I’m always gonna want him to get taken care of, so it was just a situation of I wanted him to get taken care of.”

The Steelers ended up coming to terms on a blockbuster four-year, $112 million extension deal with T.J. in Sept. 2021. They sure needed all the cap space that they could get for this contract agreement, as the five-time Pro Bowler earned $80 million in guaranteed money in the deal.

J.J. capped off his run in the NFL after 12 seasons, where he recorded 114.5 sacks and 17 fumble recoveries. He is coming off of a 2022 campaign where he tallied 12.5 sacks and finished in eighth place in the voting for the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.