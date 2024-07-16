If you hope to see Tenacious D on tour, it's not happening now that Jack Black has canceled it due to inappropriate remarks about Donald Trump from band member Kyle Gass.

Deadline reported that this stemmed from a performance in Sydney on Sunday, where Gass was asked to make a wish. He said, “Don't miss Trump next time.” Yikes.

The comment led to controversy. An Australian senator, Ralph Babet, demanded the rock group be departed. As part of a statement, he wrote, “Tenacious D should immediately be removed from the country after wishing for the assassination of Donald Trump at their Sydney concert.”

The comment didn't sit too well with Black, either.

He took to Instagram and released a statement about the incident. It reads: “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.”

The star added, “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass also took to Instagram and apologized, saying, “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologize to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused.”

The band had a lot coming up. They were supposed to perform another week's worth of gigs in Australia and then head to New Zealand. From there, the duos U.S. tour would kick off in October in Ohio. But it sounds like none of this is happening.

About Tenacious D

The comedy rock duo was formed in 1994 and named after the tenacious defense, a phrase used by NBA basketball sportscasters Walt Frazier and Marv Albert.

They became famous in the '90s, performing around Los Angeles and notable places like the Viper Room. From there, they had a series on HBO called Tenacious D. They signed with Epic Records, as Black's film career began to rise with films like High Fidelity and School of Rock.

Many of the songs are edgy, with tons of vulgarity mixed in with comedy.

The group has four albums: Tenacious D (2001), The Pick of Destiny (2006), Rize of the Feniz (2012), and Post-Apocalypto (2018).

They won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 2015 and were nominated in 2013 for Best Comedy Album.

So, is Tenacious D over? All signs are pointing to…maybe? At least for now, it sounds like everything is on hold.