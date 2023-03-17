Fans of actor Lance Reddick are mourning the news of his sudden passing at the age of 60. The actor, known for his powerful on-screen presence and distinctive voice, was found in his home in Studio City on Friday morning, per TMZ. The cause of death is currently unknown, but reports do indicate natural causes.

Reddick was born in Baltimore in 1962 and attended Friends School of Baltimore. Before he became a successful actor, he was a musician and was working three jobs to make ends meet. However, after injuring his back, he decided to try his hand at acting and singing.

Reddick is best known for his roles in hit TV shows such as The Wire, Fringe, Bosch, Oz, and Lost. He also appeared in movies such as John Wick, Angel Has Fallen, and Godzilla vs. Kong. He had a guest appearance scheduled on Kelly Clarkson’s show next week and was recently promoting the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise.

In The Wire, Reddick played the role of Baltimore Police Department officer Cedrick Daniels. His character appeared in all five seasons of the popular HBO series, earning him critical acclaim and establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the acting world.

Reddick’s talent and hard work led to a number of exciting upcoming projects, including his portrayal of the Greek god Zeus in Disney+’s upcoming series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. His impressive body of work and versatile range as an actor made him a beloved figure in the industry.

Fans, friends, and colleagues of Lance Reddick have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at his passing. His death is a great loss to the acting community, and he will be remembered for his remarkable talent, dedication, and contributions to the entertainment industry.