UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi continues on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division between Jack Shore and Youssef Zalal. Shore is coming off a brutal TKO loss in his last fight where the fight was stopped due to a cut on his shin meanwhile, Zalal riding high with five straight wins and back-to-back wins inside the UFC Octagon. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Shore-Zalal prediction and pick.

Jack Shore (17-2) had a successful featherweight debut where he submitted Makwan Amirkhani back in March 2023. However, that was short-lived when he was finished via TKO due to a doctor stoppage with a gnarly cut on his shin against Joanderson Brito at UFC 301. Now, “Tank” will be looking to get back on track when he takes on Youssef Zalal this weekend.

Youssef Zalal (15-5-1) has made the most of his second opportunity in the UFC by winning back-to-back fights in his second stint. He most recently got the first-round submission back in August when he defeated Jarno Errens. Now “The Moroccan Devil” will be searching for his 6th win in a row when he takes on Jack Shore this weekend in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Here are the Shore-Zalal UFC Edmonton Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Edmonton Odds: Jack Shore-Youssef Zalal Odds

Jack Shore: +220

Youssef Zalal: -270

Over 2.5 rounds: -280

Under 2.5 rounds: +210

Why Jack Shore Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Joanderson Brito – TKO

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 (4 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

Jack Shore is poised to secure a victory against Youssef Zalal at UFC Edmonton this weekend, showcasing his well-rounded skill set and mental fortitude. Despite his recent setback, Shore’s extensive experience and technical prowess give him a significant edge in this matchup. The Welsh fighter’s exceptional grappling skills, honed through years of training and competition, will likely neutralize Zalal’s submission threats. Shore’s ability to control the pace of the fight and seamlessly transition between striking and grappling will keep Zalal guessing and prevent him from settling into a rhythm.

Furthermore, Shore’s determination to “reinforce how tough he is” following his controversial loss to Joanderson Brito will fuel his performance. This mental resilience, combined with his strategic approach to keep Zalal on the defensive, will be crucial in securing the win. Shore’s game plan to disrupt Zalal’s movement and deny him counter-striking opportunities demonstrates a keen understanding of his opponent’s strengths. With his superior wrestling and grappling skills, Shore is well-equipped to dictate where the fight takes place, ultimately leading him to a hard-fought victory over the surging Zalal.

Why Youssef Zalal Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jarno Errens – SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 12 (4 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Youssef Zalal is searching for his 6th win in a row against Jack Shore at UFC Edmonton this weekend, showcasing his remarkable resurgence and improved skillset. Since his return to the UFC, Zalal has been on a tear, demonstrating his enhanced submission game with back-to-back victories. His recent performances indicate a fighter who has addressed previous weaknesses and refined his strengths. Shore, while technically proficient, has struggled with the physicality of his opponents in recent bouts. Zalal’s aggressive style and newfound confidence are likely to exploit this weakness, keeping Shore on the defensive and potentially overwhelming him with pressure.

Zalal’s experience against high-caliber opponents like Ilia Topuria and Sean Woodson has prepared him well for this matchup. His ability to take Topuria the distance showcases his durability and fight IQ, qualities that will be crucial against Shore’s well-rounded game. Shore’s recent setbacks, including a TKO loss due to injury against Joanderson Brito, may have affected his confidence. In contrast, Zalal enters this fight with momentum and a point to prove. His improved takedown defense and striking, combined with his dangerous submission skills, make him a formidable opponent for Shore. Zalal’s hunger to solidify his place in the UFC, coupled with his recent performances, suggest he has the tools and motivation to overcome Shore in what promises to be an exciting bout.

Final Jack Shore-Youssef Zalal Prediction & Pick

The upcoming bout between Jack Shore and Youssef Zalal at UFC Edmonton promises to be an intriguing matchup. Zalal enters the fight with momentum, having impressed since his return to the UFC with back-to-back victories. His improved submission game and aggressive style could pose problems for Shore. However, Shore’s technical proficiency and experience shouldn’t be underestimated. The odds currently favor Zalal, reflecting his recent performances and Shore’s recent setbacks. Shore’s ability to adapt and overcome will be crucial, but Zalal’s resurgence and hunger to prove himself in the UFC gives him the edge where he’s able to do more in this fight than Shore to get the nod on the judge’s scorecards to make it 6 in a row.

Final Jack Shore-Youssef Zalal Prediction & Pick: Youssef Zalal (-225), Over 2.5 Rounds (-238)