Global action star Jackie Chan will next star in an action comedy with a rare baby panda, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The legendary actor will next star in the movie Panda Plan, directed by Zhang Luan and produced by Mandarin Motion Pictures and Wishart Media Co.

The movie is about a rare baby panda, born with a dark circle around just one eye. The panda becomes a worldwide sensation and becomes a target for kidnapping — or more accurately, pandanapping — by a Middle Eastern tycoon.

As his mercenaries try to nab the baby bear, Chan, who plays a version of himself as an action movie star, gets involved in the rescue mission. The film also stars Shi Ce, Wei Xiang and Han Yanbo.

The story's synopsis describes how the movie progresses, “A thrilling and hilarious panda defense battle then breaks out in this wildlife park.”

Just how rare are baby pandas with a dark circle over only one eye? There hasn't been a photo of one. What there are photos of are baby pandas without dark circles.

Baby pandas are born between the months of July and September. They stay in their mothers' uterus for only three to five months.

The very busy Chan's most recent film, Ride On, grossed over $30 million in China in April this year. His film with John Cena, Hidden Strike, didn't fare so well during its limited U.S. theatrical release, but found streaming success on Netflix.

Jackie Chan currently has DreamWorks' Animation's King Fu Panda 4, voicing Master Monkey. He may also have Rush Hour 4 in development.