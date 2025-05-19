The Chicago Bulls have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason, and one of them surrounds young star Coby White. White has flourished during the past couple of seasons, and he has become one of the best players on this Bulls team. There is a chance that the Bulls extend him during the offseason, but there is also a chance that White tests out unrestricted free agency and lands elsewhere.

Coby White is eligible for a four-year, $89 million extension in July, but if he decides to turn it down, he could end up making a lot more money in the near future.

“White is eligible to sign a four-year, $89 million extension in July but would be much better served to bet on himself and get a much bigger payday as an unrestricted free agent after next season,” an article from the Chicago Sun-Times states. “That payday could make him a $40 million-per-year player.”

The past couple of years have been kind to White as he has really blossomed into a complete player, but Bulls fans probably wouldn't be too happy if Chicago was the team that decided to pay him $40 million per year. That is a lot of money, and the fan base would probably rather see it used elsewhere.

White was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after spending his college days at North Carolina. He has now been playing for the Bulls for the last six seasons. White struggled with consistency during his first few years in the league, but he has been tremendous during the last two seasons.

This past season, White finished the year averaging 20.4 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game and 4.5 assists per game. The previous year was strong as well as he averaged 19.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG and 5.1 APG.

White was especially impressive toward the end of this past season. The Bulls didn't have a good year, but they played their best basketball after the All-Star break, and Coby White was a big reason why. He averaged 27.7 PPG during the month of March, and he shot just under 38% from three. His elite play during that stretch earned him Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors.

Coby White is one of the best players that the Bulls have, but they might not be able to keep him around this offseason. White's progression during the past couple of seasons warrants a nice pay raise, and there is a chance that Chicago can't meet his needs.