Jackson State University's athletic department has hired Hakim McClellan as the Deputy Athletic Director, marking his return to the institution after an impactful tenure at fellow Mississippi-based HBCU Mississippi Valley State University. The athletic program announced the move on Monday.

Hakim McClellan's homecoming to Jackson State is a significant development for the university's athletic department. McClellan previously served as the Associate Athletic Director for Compliance at Jackson State from 2018 until his departure in 2022. His extensive experience, both at Jackson State and MVSU, makes him a valuable asset to the Tigers.

During his two-year stint as the Athletic Director at MVSU, McClellan spearheaded numerous initiatives that transformed the university's athletic facilities and boosted its profile. He oversaw several critical upgrades, including a new videoboard at Rice-Totten Stadium and a new field turf project. Additionally, he commissioned a new logo for the athletic department in June 2024, further modernizing the university's brand.

McClellan's tenure at MVSU was marked by a series of significant projects and partnerships that underscored his ability to drive progress and innovation. One notable partnership was with Kimbrough Trucking, a Black-owned business in Indianola, Mississippi, resulting in the donation of an 18-wheeler truck. This partnership exemplified McClellan's knack for fostering community relationships and securing resources for the university.

Under McClellan's leadership, MVSU saw numerous facility enhancements, including:

Upgraded tennis courts and track facilities

Enhanced softball deck

Upgraded weight room

Installation of new computers in the athletics academic lab

McClellan also prioritized the academic success of student-athletes. He introduced a stole ceremony for graduating athletes, created a student-athlete lounge, increased the Graduation Success Rate (GSR), and improved Academic Progress Rates (APR). Thanks to his efforts, MVSU achieved the highest GPA in five years across all athletic programs.

His commitment to celebrating MVSU's athletic heritage was evident with the hanging of basketball championship banners. Furthermore, he developed an app for university athletics, increased the athletic department's social media presence, and launched the innovative Athletics Giving Tuesday, all of which contributed to the department's heightened visibility and engagement.

Returning to Jackson State, McClellan is expected to bring the same level of dedication and innovation that characterized his tenure for the Delta Devils. His previous experience at Jackson State, combined with his recent accomplishments, positions him well to make a substantial impact.

McClellan is already working in his new role, as he began on Monday.