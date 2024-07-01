Jackson State University and the University of Mississippi School of Law are joining together to provide JSU students with an opportunity to execute their path to a law career while significantly reducing the financial burden of continuing education, per a press release obtained by HBCU Pulse.

School administrators from both universities signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch the new 3+3 Accelerated Law program late last month. Jackson State students will be able to complete both their undergraduate and law degrees in just six years, for the first time in university history. This accelerated law program is one of the four initiatives that First Lady LaToya Redd Thompson, Esq., has dedicated to implementing at Jackson State. Redd Thompson’s additional initiatives include promoting campus voting, encouraging healthy eating, and supporting students in financial need through the Mary E. Peoples Scholarship Luncheon.

“As a lawyer and proud alumna of the University of Mississippi Law School, the partnership between Jackson State’s pre-law program and my alma mater holds a special place in my heart,” said Redd Thompson. “I am embracing this opportunity to help Jackson State students enter the legal field, which I am deeply passionate about, through the very institution that shaped my own career. I am grateful to President Thompson, Chancellor Boyce, and others for supporting this initiative, and I’m optimistic about the positive impact this program will have on our students.”

Not only does the “Pathway to Law School” program offer a diverse and enriching academic experience, but it also allows Jack State students to shave a year off their education by beginning law school class during their senior year. Jackson State President Marcus Thompson, Ph.D., gave his insights on the program and how it helps students.

“It is a testament to the power of collaboration. Access to the legal profession is crucial, especially for students from historically black colleges and universities. Through programs like this, we are breaking down barriers and providing a clear, attainable path for our students to achieve their dreams,” he said.

In addition to the shorter time in the classroom, other benefits of the program include waiving the application fee for program students applying to the University of Mississippi’s law school, as well as a lecture series bringing University of Mississippi professors to Jackson State. An HBCU Law Preview Day will be hosted to offer undergraduate students an opportunity to meet the University of Mississippi’s law school professors and students.

“This historic partnership provides Jackson State University students the opportunity to immerse themselves in legal topics and the law school application process through the lecture series we will offer. This preparation will benefit the University of Mississippi School of Law by ensuring our admitted students are equipped to develop the critical thinking, legal reasoning, and creative problem-solving skills necessary to be successful members of the legal profession and provide access to justice for all,” said Fred Slabach, Dean of the University of Mississippi Law School.”

Jackson State students can begin applying for the 3+3 Accelerated Law Program in Fall 2024.